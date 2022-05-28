Advertisement

Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director

Vane steps into the job officially on July 5.
Vane steps into the job officially on July 5.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center has a new executive director.

Alidia Vane currently works with the New York City Parks Department, and she said she’s passionate about working with animals. Vane said she’s had the chance to learn a lot about SVASC, and she said she’s eager to get started.

“The community around the shelter is something very special,” Vane said.

She said she will prioritize strong performance and community engagement, first hoping to address limits in capacity.

“We can improve our capacity and make sure we’re not operating at full capacity as often. That makes us really vulnerable to shocks, increases in demand and things like that,” she said.

Vane said her family has always had pets, and she’s looking forward to helping others bring home new pets.

“I think they have multifold benefits to families, and I think it’s so great to be able to work with a team that’s helping people find their forever friends at the shelter,” she said.

Vane’s first day on the job is July 5. The position has been open since the former executive director left in August.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

