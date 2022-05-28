Advertisement

Mount Crawford community dedicates bridge to former council member

LTC Merritt "Bud" Walls Memorial Bridge in Mount Crawford.
LTC Merritt "Bud" Walls Memorial Bridge in Mount Crawford.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning the town of Mount Crawford gathered on Airport Road for a memorial bridge dedication to former town council member LTC Merritt Bud Walls.

“This project has been in the works for a while,” Neal Dillard, Mount Crawford town council member said. “Bud was on the town council for a number of years and also Vice Mayor and just a lot of involvement in this.”

Before the unveiling of the memorial sign, community and council members gathered on the shoulder of the road to share stories and memories they had with Walls.

“It’s very interesting to learn the long impact that he had,” Dillard said. “A lot of people worked with him after he moved from northern Virginia, from the Pentagon area, worked with him in ministry, worked with him in business.”

As the dedication ceremony began, Mount Crawford Mayor Dennis Driver shared a few words and invited town council members who were active in getting the bridge dedicated in Walls’s honor to speak.

“The people here just had story after story and they’ve moved all over the place now, but just the impact he had on their lives has stuck with them so I think that this is a good legacy when you have something like this and people come out to honor him,” Dillard said.

As the family looked on, the new sign unveiled the dedication to Walls.

“When this bridge was redone it was an opportunity for us to say let’s dedicate that in his honor,” Dillard said. “You never want somebody that did something for our town and was very instrumental in that to just sort of fade into the past.”

