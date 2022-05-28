Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint.

Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home Thursday when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything.

FOX19 spoke with Weathers about what was going through her mind during the scary situation.

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH

Covington Police are looking for the man in the video. They say if he is arrested, he will face armed robbery charges.

Authorities urge to call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information that can help the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm
monkeypox
Virginia reports first presumed case of monkeypox
For the first time in the event’s history, a fisherman reeled in the big prize.
Local fisherman gets new truck he won in Stanley Fire Department’s trout tournament
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school
"We are very grateful for George’s commitment to public service, and his compassion for the...
George Hirschmann resigns from Harrisonburg City Council

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director
Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day weekend
Over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day weekend