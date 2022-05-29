Advertisement

Early first hurricane forms in the eastern Pacific

By CNN
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Huatulco, Mexico (CNN) - Agatha has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane across the eastern Pacific with sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Agatha is forecast to continue strengthening until landfall across the southern Mexican coast on Monday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Salina Cruz eastward to Boca de Pijijiapan and Lagunas de Chacahua westward to Punta Maldonado. Tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive across southern Mexico Sunday night with hurricane conditions arriving in the warning area Monday.

