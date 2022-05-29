Advertisement

Local man gifted his father’s redone truck at tractor pull in Craigsville

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday one local man got the surprise of a lifetime at Drive in Motorsports in Craigsville.

Travis Kaye is an avid truck and tractor pull fan, as he grew up watching his dad pull.

A group of fellow pullers got together to rehabilitate his dad’s old pulling truck for Travis to use as his own.

“Travis’s dad pulled that truck when I was a kid and you know then it just kind of went off the radar,” Aaron Sponaugle, who rebuilt most of the truck said. “I’m a truck puller myself and I like those old Ford’s, that’s what I pull, and I knew they wouldn’t sell the truck so I thought, well let’s get it back on the tracks.”

”We presented it on behalf of his dad and sister and the whole bunch of friends and he was very emotional. He got to pull it last night and did really well,” Vicki Woolridge, who was part of getting the truck redone said.

Although his dad was hesitant at first, not wanting his son to get into the sport because he knew how costly it was, he eventually decided it was best for Travis to carry on the tradition.

“His dad called and said you know what ... yeah I want Travis to be able to enjoy it,” Woolridge said. “So one day they went to Keystone Nationals in Pennsylvania and he called us and said come get it.”

Local truck and tractor pullers had been keeping a secret and working hard for more than two years to make this happen.

“We contacted everybody at every truck pull and got a list of names that helped us rebuild it from the ground up, so we did,” Woolridge said.

On Saturday, at a pull in Craigsville at the Drive-In Motorsports, the time finally came for Travis to be surprised with the rebuilt truck.

”There wasn’t a dry eye that I’d seen, you know including Travis and you know it was all worth it for sure,” Sponaugle said.

The pullers said they did this for Travis because he is loved by everyone he meets, and they wanted to do it while his dad was able to see him use and enjoy his old truck.

