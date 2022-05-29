Locals spend Memorial Day weekend relaxing at Valley pools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The unofficial start to summer has arrived which means pools in the Valley are open for families to enjoy their summer.

“We came out to play with our friends. It was a nice day,” Guy Vonschuch and Jonas Kettelkamp said.

Sunday afternoon kids and families spent their day relaxing and splashing in the pool at Westover Park in Harrisonburg.

“Well it’s really hot and we wanted to go swimming, I didn’t know the pool was open and he Googled it, the pool is open, I’m very excited,” Morgan Gibson said.

Pool-goers said this was a good way to spend their holiday weekend.

“The rest of the summer ... it should be fun all summer long,” Vonschuch said.

The fun has just begun at the pool. This will be the go-to spot for many locals throughout the summer.

“We come here a lot we really like to swim,” Gibson said.

The pool at Westover Park is open for recreation swimming daily from noon to 7 p.m.

The pools at Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Park opened up on Memorial Day weekend and are open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also a community pool on Broadway on Sunset Drive opened from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday where they’re open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

War Memorial Pool in Waynesboro is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

