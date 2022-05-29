Advertisement

Locals spend Memorial Day weekend relaxing at Valley pools

Valley families enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend at Westover Pool.
Valley families enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend at Westover Pool.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The unofficial start to summer has arrived which means pools in the Valley are open for families to enjoy their summer.

“We came out to play with our friends. It was a nice day,” Guy Vonschuch and Jonas Kettelkamp said.

Sunday afternoon kids and families spent their day relaxing and splashing in the pool at Westover Park in Harrisonburg.

“Well it’s really hot and we wanted to go swimming, I didn’t know the pool was open and he Googled it, the pool is open, I’m very excited,” Morgan Gibson said.

Pool-goers said this was a good way to spend their holiday weekend.

“The rest of the summer ... it should be fun all summer long,” Vonschuch said.

The fun has just begun at the pool. This will be the go-to spot for many locals throughout the summer.

“We come here a lot we really like to swim,” Gibson said.

The pool at Westover Park is open for recreation swimming daily from noon to 7 p.m.

The pools at Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Park opened up on Memorial Day weekend and are open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also a community pool on Broadway on Sunset Drive opened from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday where they’re open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

War Memorial Pool in Waynesboro is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vane steps into the job officially on July 5.
Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director
For the first time in the event’s history, a fisherman reeled in the big prize.
Local fisherman gets new truck he won in Stanley Fire Department’s trout tournament
Valley Open Doors relocated to D-Hub.
Valley Open Doors temporarily relocates to JMU
Augusta County Courthouse
Governor signs legislation over Augusta County courthouse referendum
Local gyms compete in "The Murph Challenge" on Memorial Day weekend
12 people complete the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Agatha becomes a hurricane in the eastern Pacific.
Early first hurricane forms in the eastern Pacific
Agatha becomes a hurricane in the eastern Pacific.
Agatha becomes hurricane in Eastern Pacific
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob