The Roanoker Restaurant closes its doors after 81 years

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple to the Roanoke Valley is saying farewell to the community on May 29.

The Roanoker Restaurant is shutting its doors for good tonight after 81 years of business.

The closing is due to staffing issues and increased food costs.

Owner of the Restaurant, Butch Craft, says it’s a bittersweet day, but mostly bitter.

“Thank you for being here for us for being our friends,” she said. “For being faithful no matter what and we can never say enough about how great or our customers are. They became our friends.”

Craft says she plans to stay in the Roanoke area but isn’t sure what’s next for her.

