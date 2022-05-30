Advertisement

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.
The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported 10 miles from Louisa and 27 miles from Short Pump.(USGS)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Goochland county - near the Louisa County line.

The 2.3 magnitude quake was detected about ten miles away from Louisa and 27 miles northwest of Short Pump.

It happened just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

There have been no reports of injuries.

