2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Goochland county - near the Louisa County line.
The 2.3 magnitude quake was detected about ten miles away from Louisa and 27 miles northwest of Short Pump.
It happened just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.