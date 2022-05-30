2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Goochland county - near the Louisa County line.

The 2.3 magnitude quake was detected about ten miles away from Louisa and 27 miles northwest of Short Pump.

It happened just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded just before 2:15 May 29. (USGS)

There have been no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.