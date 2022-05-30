Advertisement

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to continue Summer Food Service Program

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced it will be continuing its Summer Food Service Program to help fight childhood hunger in the Valley.

According to data from the food bank, 1 in 12 kids in the region face food insecurity, and the program uses different venues like Boys and Girls clubs, summer schools, and churches to distribute the meals in the summer months.

Staff at BRAFB say the goal is to get nutritious meals to kids at home over the summer break, as hunger is a year-round issue.

“Schools are a strong and steady and constant source of meals during the school year and during the 180 days or so that school is in session. But, it turns out that when those kids go home and when school is closed so is that source of food,” Director of Programs for BRAFB Zach Nissen said.

To find locations of meals along with dates and times, click here.

