Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Shenandoah County Chapter celebrates 100,000 books distributed

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Shenandoah County Chapter plans to celebrate the 100,000th book being mailed out to preschoolers in Shenandoah County by hosting a One Hundred Grand Dance Party on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah County Library in Edinburg, Virginia.

Dancing, stories, a bubble machine, snacks, and prizes are planned for the special drop-in event for children of all ages.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Shenandoah County Chapter was started in 2013 by two reading teachers, Susan Tusing and Dana Conlon. Currently, 1260 children are registered for the program, and 2027 have graduated when they enter kindergarten.

Although the Dolly Parton Foundation in Tennessee provides the books, the local chapter must pay for postage which costs approximately $25 per child per year. Any child under age 5 in Shenandoah County may be registered. Books should start arriving about eight weeks after registering, although sometimes there is a waiting list due to funding limitations.

Donations are always welcomed and may be sent to the Shenandoah Education Foundation, PO Box 607, Woodstock, VA 22664 with DPIL on the subject line.

Sending out 100,000 books since 2013 has been made possible by donations from businesses, individuals, Rotary clubs, churches, and grants such as the Moore Foundation Grant, the Shenandoah County Library Foundation Grant, the Shenandoah Community Foundation Grant, and the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Grant.

For more information about DPIL in Shenandoah County, contact Susan Tusing at satusing@shenandoah.k12.va.us.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.