Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Shenandoah County Chapter celebrates 100,000 books distributed

Dana Conlon and Susan Tusing, founders of the DPIL Shenandoah County Chapter, at the recent...
Dana Conlon and Susan Tusing, founders of the DPIL Shenandoah County Chapter, at the recent Safety Fair in Woodstock at a booth for DPIL Shenandoah County Chapter.(DPIL Shenandoah County Chapter)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Shenandoah County Chapter plans to celebrate the 100,000th book being mailed out to preschoolers in Shenandoah County by hosting a One Hundred Grand Dance Party on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah County Library in Edinburg, Virginia.

Dancing, stories, a bubble machine, snacks, and prizes are planned for the special drop-in event for children of all ages.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Shenandoah County Chapter was started in 2013 by two reading teachers, Susan Tusing and Dana Conlon.  Currently, 1260 children are registered for the program, and 2027 have graduated when they enter kindergarten.

Although the Dolly Parton Foundation in Tennessee provides the books, the local chapter must pay for postage which costs approximately $25 per child per year.  Any child under age 5 in Shenandoah County may be registered. Books should start arriving about eight weeks after registering, although sometimes there is a waiting list due to funding limitations.

Donations are always welcomed and may be sent to the Shenandoah Education Foundation, PO Box 607, Woodstock, VA 22664 with DPIL on the subject line.

Sending out 100,000 books since 2013 has been made possible by donations from businesses, individuals, Rotary clubs, churches, and grants such as the Moore Foundation Grant, the Shenandoah County Library Foundation Grant, the Shenandoah Community Foundation Grant, and the United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Grant.

For more information about DPIL in Shenandoah County, contact Susan Tusing at satusing@shenandoah.k12.va.us.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob
Local gyms compete in "The Murph Challenge" on Memorial Day weekend
12 people complete the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in Harrisonburg
Vane steps into the job officially on July 5.
Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford Co. tornado confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

Latest News

The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
The Friendly City Food Co-op is opening its café on June 1.
Friendly City Food Co-op to open café, exhibition
One of the reasons for this year’s jump in rankings is the close attention being paid to mental...
New report on senior health in Virginia shows some positives, high rate of preventable hospitalizations
Last week, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced it will be continuing its Summer Food...
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to continue Summer Food Service Program