Friendly City Food Co-op to open café, exhibition

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City Food Co-op is opening its café on June 1. As the final stage of the recent expansion, the café is a friendly and sunny spot to sit and enjoy a coffee, sandwich, or meal from the deli hot bar/salad bar.

The café showcases a photographic history exhibit, for which there will be an opening celebration.

“We are very excited about this exhibit and want to invite the community to attend the opening and celebrate with us,” said General Manager Steve Cooke.

On June 11, 6-8 p.m., the co-op will host the opening of its first café exhibit: What Has Gone Before...1850-Present.

This photographic timeline explores the area where the co-op now sits, as it looked back in 1850, and how it has changed over the years. Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project donated its time and resources for the creation of this exhibit.

Robin Lyttle and Monica Robinson of SVBHP will share their insight on the creation of this exhibit and its importance in the community. There will be an informal talk at 6:30 and at 7:30 p.m. where everyone can ask questions.

“It is our hope that people in the community will gain some insight about this area, and the significance it had before the co-op was here,” said Brand Manager Lindsay Denny.

Drinks, including samples of cider, wine, and beer, as well as non-alcoholic options, will be offered along with some snacks and treats. Find out more here.

