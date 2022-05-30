Heating up to start the week

MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and turning warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Abundant sunshine the entire day and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A beautiful Memorial Day!

Very warm for the evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies throughout the night and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. We may see some patchy fog in the Valley again during the late overnight.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. There may be some patchy fog in the morning across the Valley. Another beautiful day with increasing clouds throughout the day. Hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A very warm evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 80s. Some clouds stick around for the evening with clear skies arriving overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting off the day with plenty of sunshine once again and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Increasing clouds throughout the day, turning partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Turning very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures in the 80s as we keep partly to mostly cloudy skies into the overnight. Mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day as it turns very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms developing as the day progresses out ahead of our next front. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the evening and temperatures falling into the 70s. Plenty of clouds overnight with a few lingering showers and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy during the day with a stray shower possible throughout the daytime. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Abundant sunshine in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Adding clouds through the evening and overnight as it turns pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with a few passing clouds. Mainly sunny for the day and warm with highs near 80. A mild evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

