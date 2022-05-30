Hot to end the month of May

MEMORIAL DAY: Very warm for the evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies throughout the night and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Some areas of patchy fog developing in the Valley late in the overnight.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some patchy fog in the morning across the Valley. Another beautiful day with increasing clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon for our West Virginia locations. Hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A very warm evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 80s. Some clouds stick around for the evening with clear skies arriving overnight. Slightly muggy overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog developing in the Valley late in the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Starting off the day with plenty of sunshine once again and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early in the Valley. Increasing clouds throughout the day as there will be a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Turning hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Some clouds sticking around through the overnight and turning mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the day as it turns very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms developing as the day progresses out ahead of our next front. We may see a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds the primary threat. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the evening and temperatures falling into the 70s. Cloudy overnight with a few lingering showers and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds decreasing throughout the day as plenty of sunshine arrives for the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful day! Turning clear overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clouds decreasing throughout the day with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful day! Clear skies through the evening and overnight as it turns pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

