Advertisement

HPD seeking witnesses after fatal crash Sunday

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of North Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike/Vine Street.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. According to HPD, the motorcycle operator was observed prior to the crash, driving west on Vine Street at an excessive speed, before colliding with another vehicle driving southbound on Main Street upon entering the intersection.

The motorcycle operator was transported to Sentara RMH and later declared deceased. There were no other patients related to this incident.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or Wayne.Westfall@harrisonburgva.gov.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob
Local gyms compete in "The Murph Challenge" on Memorial Day weekend
12 people complete the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in Harrisonburg
Vane steps into the job officially on July 5.
Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 5/29/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 5/29/2022
Comet in the sky taken by NASA
A ‘meteor storm’ could light up the sky Monday night, Tuesday morning
United Health Foundation releases new study
Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+
Swords into Plowshares flyer
Swords into Plowshares seeking public input on art from melted statue