Lawn parties happening this summer in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are making a big return this summer in the Valley.

Timberville Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party: Friday, June 3 & Saturday, June 4

There will be a parade, the “old-fashioned” kind that will come down Main Street on Friday evening. There will be music and plenty of food, including BBQ chicken.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Folks can then head to the lawn party grounds for some food, karaoke, inflatables for the kids, and more.

On Saturday evening, there will be more food, bingo and music provided by the Limestone Ramblers.

For more, check out the Timberville Vol. Fire Dept. Facebook page.

Grottoes Lawn Party: Friday, June 3

Hosted by local band The Mix, the lawn party will last from 6-10 p.m. this Friday.

Draft Days: Saturday, June 4

All are welcome to a free play-inspired, community-focused afternoon at Stuarts Draft Park. Enjoy a variety of engaging pop-up play and learning experiences, race through obstacle courses, and more.

In between attractions, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks, then stretch out on our lawn for a movie under the stars. The movie begins around 8:30 p.m.

This event is rain or shine. Some attractions are weather contingent. This event is free to attend. Some attractions are not free.

Singers Glen Vol. FD Lawn Party: Saturday, June 18

Come out and listen to some Country Gospel music, all while supporting the Singers Glen Vol. Fire Dept.

This event starts at 7 p.m.

Briery Branch Community Center Lawn Party: Friday, June 24 & Saturday, June 25

There will be not one, but two nights of fun at the Briery Branch Community Center Annual Lawn Party.

Join in the pageant Friday night, and vendor fair/yard sale Saturday. Enjoy a game of bingo along with other games and food.

Other possible events will be announced at a later time. Check out the Facebook event for more.

Mt. Crawford Lawn Party: Thursday, July 7

Come out for a night of fun at Mt. Crawford Ruritan Park. There will be food music, and more. The festivities start at 6 p.m.

Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department Annual Lawn Party: Wednesday, July 13

Southern Grace Band will be hosting the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party to help support the Fire Department. Wednesday night is also Veterans Night. Check out the Facebook event for more.

Bridgewater Fireman’s Lawn Party: Friday, July 15

This lawn party will be hosted by Big City Band. It kicks off at 7 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. Check out the Facebook event for more.

McGaheysville Fireman’s Lawn Party: July 21-23

The Big City Band will be playing at the McGaheysville Fire Department Lawn Party Thursday. Festivities run from 6-10 p.m. County Line will be playing Friday at 7 p.m.

Fulks Run Lawn Party: July 21-23

The fun starts Thursday through Saturday.

Click here for a full list of summer events happening in Rockingham County.

