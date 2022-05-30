Advertisement

Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About 50,000 people were at the memorial when it first opened on the National Mall on May 30, 1922.

The memorial features a 19-foot high-seated statue of former President Abraham Lincoln. It also includes engravings of the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. These are considered to be two of his greatest speeches.

The Lincoln Memorial has been the backdrop of national celebrations and pivotal moments in U.S. history, notably the civil rights movement.

The National Park Service is celebrating with a number of special events Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob
Local gyms compete in "The Murph Challenge" on Memorial Day weekend
12 people complete the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in Harrisonburg
Vane steps into the job officially on July 5.
Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford Co. tornado confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

Latest News

Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California