Memorial Day event held at Gypsy Hill Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For Memorial Day, many gathered in Gypsy Hill Park at the bandstand pavilion to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The event, hosted by VFW Post 2216 and American Legion Post 13, included music from the Stonewall Brigade Band and the honorable Dickie Bell as a featured speaker.

“This is a very solemn day, this is a very serious day, but it is a day of celebration. We have much to celebrate on Memorial Day. It’s been said that those who have served think of every day as Memorial Day. A silent observance in the veteran’s mind of grief over friends and brothers lost,” said Bell during his speech. “Memorial Day is a somber occasion, but it’s also a day of celebration. A day to celebrate lives well-lived, but cut short. Today we celebrate our fallen because their sacrifice makes celebrations of this day possible.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.