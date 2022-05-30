Advertisement

A ‘meteor storm’ could light up the sky Monday night, Tuesday morning

Comet in the sky taken by NASA
Comet in the sky taken by NASA
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WHSV) - There may be a huge event in the night sky Monday night into Tuesday morning, or not at all.

The Tau Herculids meteor shower has the possibility of something spectacular Monday night. There is a possibility that the Earth could pass through part of the comet fragment that is responsible for the debris. If this happens, we will be in for quite the meteor shower Monday night.

These events are known as meteor storms. This is when the Earth passes through a large amount of space rocks. In this case, we could see 1,000 shooting stars per hour!

This will be with perfect timing as we will have a New Moon Monday night. This means the sky will be completely dark, free of any brightness that the moon typically provides.

This however, is a boom or bust. It’s possible that the comet that creates this meteor storm will be moving too slow. In that case, there would be no meteor shower.

The peak of this meteor shower will be from 12:45 am to 1:17 am very early Tuesday morning. You’ll have to look low on the horizon and in the western sky. For the best viewing, you’ll have to get as far away as possible from city lights. Just remember, there’s a chance of it not happening at all.

The forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning is very favorable for sky viewing as we will have a clear sky.

