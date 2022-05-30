Advertisement

New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal

The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia legislative leaders are proposing a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possession of more than four ounces of marijuana in public.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposal is included in a new two-year state budget plan. The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.

The budget compromise would write into law that anyone caught in public with more than four ounces of marijuana would be guilty of a Class 3 criminal misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $500, plus a criminal record.

Marijuana reform groups immediately called for lawmakers to stop finding new ways to criminalize Virginians who use marijuana.

