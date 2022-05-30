New report on senior health in Virginia shows some positives, high rate of preventable hospitalizations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recently released report from America’s Health Rankings that shows health statistics for those 65 and older in Virginia has had both positive and negative trends over the last year.

The report looks at all 50 states, analyzing 62 different measures of health from 21 different resources. Pre-pandemic, Virginia was ranked 25th in the nation, and in the most recent study was ranked 16th.

One of the reasons for this year’s jump in rankings is the close attention being paid to mental health.

“It’s an important topic that we’ve been paying attention to across all age groups, seniors included. Frequent mental distress is defined as poor mental health days 14 or more days a month and this is a self-reported measure. And Virginia is ranked 14th for having a lower rate of frequent mental distress among seniors,” Dr. Rhonda Randall, EVP and Chief Medical Officer at United HealthCare said.

The report did show a low amount of high-quality nursing homes available to those in the state, which are ranked on a five-star scale. There is also an existing struggle with preventable hospital visits among seniors, with almost 1,600 per 100,000 Medicare visits being preventable.

“I think this really is a call to action for us as individuals as we age to not forget to get your annual wellness visit with your primary care physician,” Dr. Randall said.

There was a 127% increase in drug-related deaths among seniors in the Commonwealth, jumping from 2.6 to 5.9 deaths per 100,000. Dr. Randall adds this is a potential reflection of the opioid problem across the nation and generations.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.