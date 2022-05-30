Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
Police lights
HPD seeking witnesses after fatal crash Sunday
Local gyms compete in "The Murph Challenge" on Memorial Day weekend
12 people complete the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in Harrisonburg
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
On I-81 at mile marker 212.7 in Augusta County, motorists can expect northbound delays due to a...
Interstate crash in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
CJ: MEM DAY FEATURE
CJ: MEM DAY FEATURE
CJ: MEM DAY FEATURECJ: DAYTON TAPS
CJ: MEM DAY FEATURECJ: DAYTON TAPS
Russia striking with maximum intensity in Eastern Ukraine