Swords into Plowshares seeking public input on art from melted statue

Swords into Plowshares flyer
Swords into Plowshares flyer(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s time to start brainstorming ideas for the art that will be made out of the melted down Robert E. Lee statue.

The group spearheading the project, Swords into Plowshares, hosted an event to hear ideas from the public. It was an “On the Yard” community event. People danced, ate and learned about the future path for the upcoming art project.

The group hopes to have a clear idea by the fall of what the art should be. The focus is having it as something everyone can celebrate, and the group wants it to reflect equity and social justice.

“The power of art and the power of objects is that they can articulate those ideas fairly well, if they’re really done within a large discussion,” Executive Director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, Andrea Douglas said.

If you missed the event and still want to give input, you can go to Survey – Swords Into Plowshares (sipcville.com) to fill out the survey.

