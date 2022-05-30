Advertisement

Virginia Beach to hold memorial for 2019 shooting victims

12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach on May 31, 2019.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach will hold a remembrance ceremony this week marking the third anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 12 people and injured five others.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Tuesday evening’s memorial will be at Mount Trashmore Park. City Manager Patrick Duhaney will read the names of the victims.

It will be the first in-person memorial service for the victims since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff Tuesday. The city plans other observances including wearing blue and pausing for a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m., the time that the first 911 call came in.

