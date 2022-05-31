Advertisement

ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has died in connection with a motorcycle crash along Monacan Trail Road Tuesday, May 31.

ACPD announced Wednesday, June 1, that 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro died last night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Interstate 64 interchange. Police say a vehicle collided with a motorcycle traveling from the westbound I-64 off-ramp.

Minter was the motorcyclist’s passenger, and both were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Staunton Mall's demolition is well underway.
Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,970 Wednesday
HDPT says the electric buses and other environmental protection efforts are one of the seven...
HDPT receives funding to support purchase of two electric school buses
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Search continues for 2 young women missing on James River
The nation’s largest one-day food collection effort took place on May 14, hosted by the...
BRAFB 2022 “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive sees over 100,000 pounds of food donated
Hallway view at Wonder Land Enrichment Center in Verona.
Verona child care business expands to former elementary school to serve more families