Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later

Staunton Mall's demolition is well underway.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the Staunton Mall closed about a year and a half ago, tenants were given 30 days to pack up.

It was a big surprise to most of them, and it was a whirlwind to get settled. Some have found a new storefront on Richmond Avenue, and some are in neighboring towns.

“It was a little bit short notice, so we kind of had to scramble a little bit at first, but in the long run I think it was a great move for us,” said Hunter Killingsworth, owner of Family Barber and Beauty.

Family Barber and Beauty was a longtime mall tenant, Killingsworth’s grandfather opening its doors in 1968.

“He was the second business to open up there,” said Killingsworth.

Malls became popular because they can be one-stop shops for anything: restaurants, stores and barbershops. With the mall in hindsight, many former tenants are able to see what the mall couldn’t offer.

“There’s pretty heavy foot traffic here in this location, a lot more so than what we had at the mall,” Killingsworth said.

Other tenants saw similar changes.

“Moving from the mall to the new space turned out to be a good thing. They increased the rent, but it was better visibility,” said Matthew Shiflett, co-owner of Know Knew Books.

Know Knew Books is now on their third location in about a year and a half after their last landlord raised the rent to a price they couldn’t afford.

“It was unexpected. When that happens, you’re kind of caught off guard,” said co-owner Bill Burress.

As for the future of the land, it’s unclear. WHSV reached out to the land developer but didn’t hear back.

