Grottoes pool hopes to open by June 11

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - As many Valley pools kick off their summer season on Memorial Day weekend, one local pool will have to delay its opening a few weeks.

The Grottoes pool at the Grand Caverns found a leak earlier in the year and has been working to fix it in time for the summer season.

They are now waiting on a structural engineer report before they reopen the pool.

”We’re waiting on a structural engineer report because council wants to be very safe and very particular about is the pool safe before we open it back up,” Austin Shank, parks and tourism director for Grottoes, said.

As of now, Grottoes hopes to have the pool at Grand Caverns repaired and open by June 11, but that date is not set in stone.

Shank did say, however, that the pool will be open this summer.

”It all kind of rests on when we get this report back and how soon council can meet over it, review it, and then make their decision about the pool season,” Shank said.

Shank said Grottoes Town Council wants to keep visitors safe so they won’t risk it by opening the pool prematurely.

“They’re not gonna make that decision to reopen the pool until we get that engineer report back, we’re waiting on that. I’d love it to be June 11th,” Shank said.

