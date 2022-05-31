Advertisement

Grottoes pool hopes to open by June 11

The Grottoes pool at the Grand Caverns found a leak earlier in the year and has been working to...
The Grottoes pool at the Grand Caverns found a leak earlier in the year and has been working to fix it in time for the summer season.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - As many Valley pools kick off their summer season on Memorial Day weekend, one local pool will have to delay its opening a few weeks.

The Grottoes pool at the Grand Caverns found a leak earlier in the year and has been working to fix it in time for the summer season.

They are now waiting on a structural engineer report before they reopen the pool.

”We’re waiting on a structural engineer report because council wants to be very safe and very particular about is the pool safe before we open it back up,” Austin Shank, parks and tourism director for Grottoes, said.

As of now, Grottoes hopes to have the pool at Grand Caverns repaired and open by June 11, but that date is not set in stone.

Shank did say, however, that the pool will be open this summer.

”It all kind of rests on when we get this report back and how soon council can meet over it, review it, and then make their decision about the pool season,” Shank said.

Shank said Grottoes Town Council wants to keep visitors safe so they won’t risk it by opening the pool prematurely.

“They’re not gonna make that decision to reopen the pool until we get that engineer report back, we’re waiting on that. I’d love it to be June 11th,” Shank said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Police lights
HPD seeking witnesses after fatal crash Sunday
Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill into law banning police departments in...
Local police departments share quota policies amid new law banning them
Staunton Mall's demolition is well underway.
Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later
West End
Staunton’s West End grant work begins
On I-81 South at mile marker 273 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a...
Shenandoah County crash causing backups