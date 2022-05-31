Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and the Town of Luray were two of five localities across the state chosen to be part of the Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot project.

The state-funded project provides $10,000 worth of grant studies from the National Main Street Center and gives data to localities to help them create a strategic plan to attract remote workers.

“At the end of June we’ll get preliminary findings from the Main Street team and then we’ll work with them throughout the summer with the final report in September,” said Pierce Macgill, Harrisonburg’s Assistant Director of Economic Development.

Once the final report is complete, it will be up to the city and the local organization Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance to figure out what to do with the information and how best to target remote workers to attract them to Harrisonburg.

“Look at strengths and weaknesses and how we can best promote the city to try and attract remote workers and also we want to take a look at where we should be targeting. Should we be targeting Washington D.C. or Baltimore? So we can develop a strategic plan before we start investing,” said Macgill.

Luray has already seen an increase in people working remotely and the town hopes to build on that through the program.

“Many people have relocated to this area. They worked in Northern Virginia, their jobs now allow them to come out here, they could live here and work during the pandemic. Now it seems like that is going to be a permanent thing for a lot of folks,” said Jackie Elliot, program director of the Luray Downtown Initiative.

Elliot has already put together a local focus group of remote workers to work with the Main Street Center and brainstorm ways for the town to become more attractive to remote workers.

“We are assessing opportunities to have actual co-work spaces available for folks. If they would like to be able to go to a co-workspace here in Luray they could go to that work space during the day and work,” she said.

The Luray Downtown Initiative is also working with the town on a survey that will go out to the community to try to assess the needs of people who work from home.

Elliot hopes the study and report will be complete by September at which point Luray can put its strategic plan into action and begin bringing more remote workers to the town.

“I think that it’s going to be another valuable resource the town has to offer to our citizens and I think that it will generate a little bit of revenue for the town and that type of thing,” she said.

For Harrisonburg, the biggest challenge is the lack of available housing in the city.

“We want to add fresh labor to our talent pool because labor is so tight right now,” said Macgill. “Everybody is looking for workers and we feel this a chance to expand our labor pool.”

Macgill is confident that with the help of HDR, the city will be able to come up with a great strategic plan.

“We’ll work with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and look at marketing towards the greater D.C. region and really what is the best foot forward that we can put for Harrisonburg. Here’s why you come to live, work, and play in Harrisonburg,” he said.

Macgill said there are several benefits to the program and remote workers coming to the city.

“One thing I think that often gets overlooked is the trailing spouse. You might have a remote worker come to Harrisonburg and they’re working for a tech company in a big city but their spouse comes here and maybe ends up working in our public schools,” he said. “So we do get a benefit overall for our labor force which we greatly need right now.”

