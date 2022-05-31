Hope Distributed to continue serving ‘Hope Cooked Meals’

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - A local nonprofit is starting up another summer season of providing food and companionship for the homeless, but this year it’s bittersweet.

Last year, Hope Distributed CDC and The Church of Nazarene teamed up to create “Hope Cooked Meals,” a hot and fresh meal delivery service to homeless individuals in Harrisonburg throughout the summer.

Rene Torres, one of the co-founders of the meal program, unexpectedly passed away in April. But, Executive Director Jeff Wilhelm says to continue on is a way honor his friend and partner and still help those in need.

“It’s just a way to connect with people it’s a lot more than just giving them food, giving them a hot lunch. It’s just showing them that there are people who may not know them but do care about them and I think that’s really important today,” Wilhelm said.

Meals are prepared every Friday morning from May to September and are hand-delivered.

Wilhelm says if any local businesses are interested in sponsoring or providing a day of meals to contact Hope Distributed at 540-578-3510 or by email at info@hopedistributed.com.

