Local police departments share quota policies amid new law banning them

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill into law banning police departments in Virginia from enforcing monthly quotas.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Nearing the end of each month, many people in the commonwealth feel they see a larger police presence in the state.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill into law banning police departments in Virginia from enforcing monthly quotas.

“We wanna make sure everyone’s operating vehicles safely and following the law,” Sgt. Butch Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said.

The law prohibits police agencies in the commonwealth from establishing a formal or informal quota that requires officers to make a specific number of arrests or issue a certain number of tickets by the end of the month.

“It serves no real function in society and you know for safety purposes ... like if you’re doing it for the wrong reasons,” Shifflett said.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says they do not require quotas so this law will not affect their department.

Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter told WHSV his department has never required quotas to be met.

The same is true for Staunton.

“We don’t do quotas, you know... it’s not right so since I’ve been employed with the City of Staunton... there has never been a quota for tickets,” Shifflett said.

In a statement from the Virginia State Police spokesperson, they said “the ban does not impact our existing policy or procedures... as we do not have ticket quotas.”

The law also states officers can not be solely evaluated based on the number of arrests made or tickets issued.

