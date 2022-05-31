Advertisement

Miyares convenes panel on organized retail crime

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares convenes panel to consider organized retail crime.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares convenes panel to consider organized retail crime.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Organized retail crime is a growing problem for businesses across the state. Tuesday morning, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office convened a working group to consider how the state should respond.

Major retailers in the Commonwealth and across the country report an increase in organized criminal activity.

Goods stolen from stores are resold quickly online.

And Attorney General Jason Miyares says retail crime can be a gateway to other illegal activities.

“A lot of times people will groom young victims to do some of these smash and grab situations, and often if you find an organized retail crime ring, you also see that they are involved in a lot of other nefarious activities, trafficking in narcotics, trafficking in people,” Miyares told WDBJ7 in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Miyares said everyone is paying more at big box retailers and drug stores to make up for their losses.

He said he hopes the working group can identify best practices for businesses, and potential legislation to address the problem.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Police lights
HPD seeking witnesses after fatal crash Sunday
Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
The city of Harrisonburg and the town of Luray were two of five localities across the state...
Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers
Evening Forecast 5-31-22
Evening Forecast 5-31-22
Luray Vietnam vet reunites with friend from war 55 years later
Luray Vietnam vet reunites with friend from war 55 years later