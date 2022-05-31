Miyares convenes panel on organized retail crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Organized retail crime is a growing problem for businesses across the state. Tuesday morning, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office convened a working group to consider how the state should respond.

Major retailers in the Commonwealth and across the country report an increase in organized criminal activity.

Goods stolen from stores are resold quickly online.

And Attorney General Jason Miyares says retail crime can be a gateway to other illegal activities.

“A lot of times people will groom young victims to do some of these smash and grab situations, and often if you find an organized retail crime ring, you also see that they are involved in a lot of other nefarious activities, trafficking in narcotics, trafficking in people,” Miyares told WDBJ7 in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Miyares said everyone is paying more at big box retailers and drug stores to make up for their losses.

He said he hopes the working group can identify best practices for businesses, and potential legislation to address the problem.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.