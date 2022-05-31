Patchwork Plus is quilting for Ukraine

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Patchwork Plus in Dayton has collected donated quilt blocks from across the country.

The blocks are being sewn together to make quilts, table runners, and wall hangings that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Ukraine Unicef Children’s Fund.

The blocks vary in shades of blue and yellow and different sunflower patterns to match Ukraine’s colors and national flower.

”We had put out a plea on our Facebook morning coffee to make blocks once the war had started and the response has been ... it has truly been from all the states and very overwhelming response,” Cynthia Hay, manager at Patchwork Plus said.

When the idea for this project first came about, they thought they might have about four quilts to auction off, but after reaching such a wide range of people, they will now have over 40 to auction off.

There were sew-ins at Smiley’s Ice Cream shop to give the quilters more room to work. They say they are thankful for all the local businesses that have made this possible.

The quilting will continue down to the auction date and the ladies at Patchwork Plus ask if you are interested in helping create any of the items to contact them because they are in need of quilters and long arms.

This is the only auction scheduled as of now, but they believe there will be another one later in the year with the positive response they’ve got from the first round.

The auction will be online and hosted by Green Valley Auctions on June 20. You don’t have to be local to purchase a quilt in the auction as they will ship them anywhere.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.