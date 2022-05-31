Advertisement

Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified

By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple agencies are continuing their search for two missing women after going over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

Officials said 12 people were involved in the incident at Bosher Dam, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Crews said 10 people were rescued, nine by civilian and first responder help, and one got themselves to safety.

“Someone came and banged on our window saying that their group went over the dam,” Finn Gardner, who lives nearby and ran to help, said. “So, we ran out there, and we were trying to help get people out of the water and make sure that everyone was accounted for. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find two of them, but we were going off through there making sure everyone got over onto the shore safely.”

Henrico Police is working with the friends and family of Lauren Winstead, 23, of Henrico and Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield and has now listed them as missing.

“I’m hoping that they’re in someone’s house somewhere trying to find a way to contact their group. You got to hope for the best,” Gardner said.

A resident in the area said a girl came to their door saying her friends had fallen into the river.

While first responders could not confirm what flotation devices were being used, neighbors said the group appeared to be on rafts and paddleboards.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Harrisonburg first responders are on the scene of the crash. Stay with us for updates.
One killed, two injured in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St.
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Police lights
HPD seeking witnesses after fatal crash Sunday
Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,988 Tuesday
Food inside Hope Distributed CDC
Hope Distributed to continue serving ‘Hope Cooked Meals’
Lifeguard watches diving board at Westover Pool in Harrisonburg
Westover Pool sees crowds for opening weekend
main st
Air3 looks up and down Main Street
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims