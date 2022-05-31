Send in your National Philanthropy Day nominee before the deadline

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Award nominations to recognize philanthropic support and generosity in the community are being accepted for National Philanthropy Day 2022 (NPD) now through August 31.

Individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations are invited to submit their nominees online. Membership in Association for Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is not required to make a nomination.

The Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has awarded Philanthropist of the Year awards annually since 1991.

These awards honor outstanding philanthropists who demonstrate exceptional charitable acts and civic responsibility in our region. Their generosity encourages others to engage in philanthropic activities and to seek leadership roles in the community, according to the Shenandoah Chapter.

NPD is set for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The in-person luncheon and presentation of awards event will be held at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg.

“We open the nominations process with enthusiasm this year,” says Trisha Blosser, NPD Chair. “National Philanthropy Day celebrates how the contributions of philanthropy enrich our world.”

Nominations can be made for any of the five awards: “Youth in Philanthropy,” “Corporate Philanthropist,” “Spirit of Philanthropy,” “Individual Philanthropist,” and “Sandra S. Neff Fundraising Executive Award.”

