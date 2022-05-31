Shenandoah County crash causing lane closures

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 271 in Shenandoah County, motorists heading southbound can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The south left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

Southbound traffic is being directed off at exit 273 near Mt. Jackson and back on at exit 269 near Shenandoah Caverns.

Stay with WHSV for traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.