Staunton’s West End grant work begins

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton was awarded a $300,000 EPA Brownfields Grant about a year ago, and that work is beginning for contractors.

The grant supports underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in assessing contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties.

Priority sites include the former Unifi Manufacturing site, the vacant Chestnut Hills Shopping center, the National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) Warehouse, and the Rose Time Scrap and Metal Recycling facility, according to the EPA’s website.

Draper Aden Associates, the contractors hired to do the work, visited the city last week to speak with locals about the West End and learn about the area. Felicia Fred with DAA said much of the work at first will be going on behind the scenes.

“The next couple of weeks, they may not see anything happening. This is a grant to actually do an assessment of what’s there, how much is there, and maybe do some planning on how to remove, if there are any contaminates there,” she said.

If more information is needed, the funding can also be used to do that.

“The funding can also be used to look at marketing studies, planning studies, redevelopment studies to say how can we use this particular property or site?” Fred said.

She said one site has worked its way to the top of their list of priorities.

“The city has selected the Chestnut Hill shopping center because a developer is interested in developing that,” she said.

She said their last meeting with the community was Tuesday, May 24, and there will be another in the future, but that date isn’t set yet.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.