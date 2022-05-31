Veterans around the Valley remember the fallen on Memorial Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Valley were honoring fallen military heroes on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

In Grottoes, people came out to the town hall to take part in the town’s annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring veterans the town has lost over the years.

“I lost six of my team in Vietnam, I think of them every day. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about could I have done something better, could I have done something that they’d still be alive. It’s something that haunts you your entire life,” said retired Lt. Col. Jim Justis, a Grottoes town councilman.

Justis is a 24-year U.S. Army Veteran. Back in 2010, he and six other veterans started the town’s annual memorial day ceremony. Over a decade later just three of them are left but the town has carried on the tradition.

“I’m very proud of this town and its citizens. They have supported this from day one in 2010. They were here in 2008 when we actually laid in the walk of honor,” said Justis.

William Martin is a Vietnam War Veteran from the town who is also one of the remaining three veterans who started the ceremony.

“It doesn’t get any better than this. We should be doing this more than just one day thinking about our fallen veterans and what they’ve sacrificed for us to do the things that we want to do,” said Martin.

During the ceremony, the names of the town’s fallen soldiers and veterans who have passed away were read. Justis said on a solemn day it is great to be with other veterans.

“Band of brothers, truly that is a true saying. There are military people, I’ve got friends that are probably closer to me than some of my family because of the time we’ve spent and the things we’ve done,” he said.

William Martin said it’s important for veterans to connect with one another on Memorial Day because they can truly relate to one another.

“I think all veterans stick together and we all know what it means to be free. Whether you were in Afghanistan, Korea, or Vietnam,” said Martin.

While many across the Valley attended Memorial Day ceremonies around the area, others prefer to honor the fallen more privately.

“We come out every Memorial Day. Dad did serve air force in the Korean War and we come out to put new flags at the gravesite,” said Dana Sweet, a Harrisonburg resident visiting her father’s grave at Woodbine Cemetery.

For years Sweet and her mother would come out to her father’s grave each Memorial Day to place new flowers and American Flags. When her mother passed in 2019, she and her sister continued the tradition.

“I have so much gratitude to everyone who has served in any war to make this a wonderful place to live, I feel very grateful,” she said.

Elsewhere in Dayton, members of American Legion Post, 27 honored their fallen brothers in arms with a ceremonial playing of the taps. The song is traditionally played at the end of military funerals to say goodbye to veterans.

Members of the post said it’s the least they can do to honor those they have lost.

“It’s an honor for us to be here for the American people who lost loved ones. And we’re just so happy we can do it to say our farewell good-bye to our veterans,” said Kenneth Hilbert, a U.S. Army veteran who has been the commander of the Dayton Post for 19 years.

Hilbert said the Dayton post has participated in funerals for 651 veterans over the last decade.

He asked any veterans interested in joining the American Legion Post to reach out to them. You can give the Post a call at 540-879-3355.

