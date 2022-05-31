Westover Pool sees crowds for opening weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over Memorial Day weekend, pools opened up across the Valley and welcomed guests of all ages. Westover Pool in Harrisonburg had a busy weekend and saw a line out the door of eager swimmers on Memorial Day.

The Aquatics Manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation says staff is excited to be open for a fun and safe 2022 season, with some changes.

“We’re capping at 450 total people on deck and in the water to make sure everyone has room to still be comfortable and enjoy the facility. We don’t have a concession stand running this season so people are welcome to bring their own food and drink provided it’s not alcoholic and not in glass containers,” HPR Aquatics Manager Andrew Morris said.

Pool guests can also reserve times for lap swimming throughout the week, and Westover Pool is open 12-7 p.m. every day.

