Advertisement

Westover Pool sees crowds for opening weekend

Lifeguard watches diving board at Westover Pool in Harrisonburg
Lifeguard watches diving board at Westover Pool in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over Memorial Day weekend, pools opened up across the Valley and welcomed guests of all ages. Westover Pool in Harrisonburg had a busy weekend and saw a line out the door of eager swimmers on Memorial Day.

The Aquatics Manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation says staff is excited to be open for a fun and safe 2022 season, with some changes.

“We’re capping at 450 total people on deck and in the water to make sure everyone has room to still be comfortable and enjoy the facility. We don’t have a concession stand running this season so people are welcome to bring their own food and drink provided it’s not alcoholic and not in glass containers,” HPR Aquatics Manager Andrew Morris said.

Pool guests can also reserve times for lap swimming throughout the week, and Westover Pool is open 12-7 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg first responders are on the scene of the crash. Stay with us for updates.
One killed, two injured in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St.
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Police lights
HPD seeking witnesses after fatal crash Sunday
Local man gifted rebuilt version of father's old truck
Family and friends gifted local man his father’s truck in Craigsville
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

main st
Air3 looks up and down Main Street
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/31/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/31/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/31/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/31/2022