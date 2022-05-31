What Memorial Day means to local WWII veteran

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - As many enjoyed the long Memorial Day weekend with friends and family, local veterans reflected on their time in the war and the people they’ve lost.

”As far as holidays are concerned and celebrations there was very little of that we were involved with ... we stayed on the front lines and held our positions to fire head time and air time and you know it was just another day that we hoped to get through,” George Bailey, a WWII Army veteran said.

George Bailey has never met a stranger, and at 97 years old is still sharp as a tack. His memory is crystal clear and he will share war stories with anyone who will listen.

“First thing off of the dock at the end of the pier was Red Cross girls and they were giving us a cold glass of milk which was delicious since we didn’t remember it being that good,” Bailey said, telling a story about one of the times he came home from the war.

A few years ago Bailey’s family found the 283rd Field Artillery Battalion Reunion where after all these years he got to see people he fought on the front lines with.

Bailey said he wasn’t sure if some of them made it or not.

“He was there one year and then the following year he had passed away before I got to see him ... that was my first reunion and I was real sorry to miss him because he was a good guy,” Bailey said about his best bud, who taught him how to play the guitar.

Bailey has one special tradition when celebrating honorary holidays.

“I wore my WWII hat and I got to a restaurant ... Cracker Barrel or something,” Bailey said.

Although the festivities may not be major, the small things like people saying ‘thank you for your service’ or discounted meals restaurants provide are the small tokens of appreciation Bailey loves the most.

“At my age, it’s just another day,” Bailey said.

