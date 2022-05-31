Youngkin signs VEC reform and private family leave legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed five bills Tuesday that deliver on his commitment to enacting common-sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians and provide solutions for the Commonwealth’s business community.

These bills include reform of the Virginia Employment Commission and provide a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.

Bills Included:

HB 270 & SB 219 - Va. Employment Commission; administrative reforms, reporting requirements, electronic submissions.

SB 769 - Unemployment compensation; program integrity activities, improper claims, report, effective date.

HB 1156 & SB 15 - Private family leave insurance; definition, establishes as a class of insurance.

