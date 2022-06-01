BRAFB 2022 “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive sees over 100,000 pounds of food donated

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a three-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s “Stamp out Hunger” food drive saw a total of 114,196 pounds of food, equal to 95,000 meals, donated throughout its 25-county service area.

The nation’s largest one-day food collection effort took place on May 14, hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers. The large donation amount comes at a time when the food bank says they see a decline in food being donated.

“We’re thrilled to have Stamp Out Hunger back after a multi-year break and are immensely grateful for the letter carriers who made this event possible as well as the generosity of those who donated food”, said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, “Stamp Out Hunger comes at a critical time as families who rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their children look to food-assistance programs during the summer,” McKee explained.

Here are the total amounts in pounds donated within each participating location:

Charlottesville: 13,540 pounds

Lynchburg: 39,225 pounds

Harrisonburg: 9,743 pounds

Northern Shenandoah Valley: 23,564 pounds

Staunton: 7,313 pounds

Shenandoah Valley: 14,187 pounds

Waynesboro: 6,723 pounds

BRAFB says planning for the 2023 campaign already has begun, and it will take place on May 13, 2023. The Food Bank extends its gratitude to the National Association of Letter Carriers for continuing this annual tradition.

