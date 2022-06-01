Advertisement

Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A couple with a love for travel and the outdoors planted new roots in Staunton in January.

After liquidizing their home, cars, and other assets, Lisa and J.C. Burchett bought an RV and explored campgrounds across the country to learn the business of running them.

Working with an investment company Team Outsider, they got a call that took them to the Shenandoah Valley.

“We got the phone call that Walnut Hills in Staunton was available so we were like, we looked at each other and we were like this is our opportunity let’s seize it so we did. And so we took over the park in January, and you know it has been a lot of work but man is it great it’s a passion,” Co-General Manager of Walnut Hills Campground J.C. Burchett said.

Since taking over Walnut Hills Campground, the couple has renovated many areas across the 44-acre property. The Burchetts have made improvements to the 137 sites and 13 cabin rentals and its amenities, and say they’re excited to be a part of a growing area in the Valley.

“We have breweries, we have wineries, Blue Ridge Parkway there’s Shenandoah National Park. So there’s so much to see here and do that you could truly stay here for a couple of days and make it a true vacation getaway for the family and that’s really what we’re trying to do here at Walnut Hills,” Lisa Burchett said.

The couple also has a wall on site for families to paint a brick with their favorite camping memory as an opportunity to come back and cherish the memory years later.

To learn more about Walnut Hills Campground, click here.

