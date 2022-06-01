Financially preparing your house for hurricane season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, serving as a reminder for Virginians to review their insurance policies to ensure they have the coverage they need if a natural disaster strikes.

“Protect yourself physically and financially before the waters start to churn,” said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. “Review your insurance policies and understand what is and is not covered. Contact your insurance agent or company or the Bureau of Insurance if you have questions.”

Even hundreds of miles from the coast, communities can take a hit from hurricanes. Katha Treanor, with the State Corporation Commission, said just one inch of water in a house could cause over $20,000 in damages.

She said that most standard homeowners, renters, or commercial policies do not cover flood damage, surface water, or storm surges.

The federal government sells insurance for direct flood and flood-related damage to homeowners, renters, and businesses in eligible communities through its National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). In most cases, there is a 30-day waiting period for a new flood insurance policy to take effect.

“Don’t wait until a storm is already forming in the Atlantic because at that point insurance companies probably are not going to write coverage until the storm threat passes, so it is important to plan ahead of time and get things in place,” Treanor said.

Check with your insurance agent about the availability of private flood insurance, Treanor suggested.

If your property is damaged by a hurricane, contact your insurance agent or company as soon as possible. Make any necessary emergency repairs, take reasonable steps to prevent further damage to your property, and make sure you document it.

“Take photos and videos, write down serial numbers,” Treanor said. “That will make the claims process easier if you have damage and have to file an insurance claim.”

The Bureau of Insurance offers free consumer guides for homeowners and commercial property owners with information about what to do when disaster strikes. Click here for more information.

