Harrisonburg announces half marathon for October

Harrisonburg is getting a half marathon.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City will welcome runners in October for a half marathon.

Early bird registration, which is $69, is already open and runs until June 12. The race is set for 7 a.m. on October 15.

The course runs through several parks, golf course paths, and a neighborhood. The race, organized by Virginia Momentum, has been a dream for the city for a while.

“There’s something about a half marathon that kind of puts you on the map, so it kind of marks our place as a great place for running and the running community,” said Assistant Director of Economic Development for Harrisonburg Peirce Macgill.

Not only is the race exciting for runners, but Macgill said he expects an economic boost from the race.

“Now people have another reason to come to the Valley. Hopefully, it will be a nice cool day. Have a nice morning run through a couple of our beautiful city parks, and then enjoy Harrisonburg for the rest of the day,” he said.

Click here for more information on the race, and click here to register.

