HDPT receives funding to support purchase of two electric school buses

HDPT says the electric buses and other environmental protection efforts are one of the seven key focus areas in the Harrisonburg 2039 Vision plan.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Transportation will soon move forward on the acquisition of two electric school buses and supporting infrastructure in part to funding from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The Clean School Bus Program awarded $570,300 to HDPT, which will use the funds to offset the difference between what two new diesel buses would cost versus the cost of two electric school buses, as well as for the purchase of associated charging infrastructure.

Staff will begin the process of purchasing the two buses in hopes of incorporating them into the school bus fleet in the next few years. When these buses will go into service is dependent upon the market availability of the vehicles and related materials.

“HDPT would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the State (specifically DEQ) for giving us the opportunity to enhance our vehicle energy renewal and sustainability goals for the City of Harrisonburg,” HDPT Director Gerald Gatobu said. “HDPT’s valued employees look forward to implementing the project that will ultimately enhance the quality of our City school transportation system.”

HDPT says the electric buses and other environmental protection efforts are one of the seven key focus areas in the Harrisonburg 2039 Vision plan. To learn more about the plan, click here.

