Hot start to June, storms for Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Starting off the day with a mix of sun and clouds and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds mixed with sun throughout the day. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and evening. Turning hot and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Some clouds in the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. A stray shower or storm possible until around sunset. Clear skies heading into the overnight with just a few passing clouds. Slightly muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the day as it turns very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing out ahead of a cold front. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding all threats. Timing of the severe threat with these storms will be between noon and 8 pm.

Scattered showers and storms continuing early in the evening as temperatures will fall into the 70s. A few lingering showers and a storm after sunset but the severe threat will significantly decrease after sunset. Mostly cloudy for the overnight with a stray shower possible, otherwise clearing out. Mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds decreasing throughout the day as plenty of sunshine arrives for the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful day! Turning clear overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start with a few passing clouds and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day with the occasional passing cloud. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another beautiful day! Clear skies through the evening and overnight with just a few passing clouds. Turning pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for most of the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

