June recognized as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -In recognition of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, in June the Alzheimer’s Association is hoping to educate the community about the disease and correct common misconceptions.

“People want others to know that Alzheimer’s does not define them. They are still the person they were before the diagnosis. They say if you want to know how I am doing just ask me. They don’t want people to run away when they hear that they have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Also, younger people can have dementia. We do know that people in their 40s are diagnosed,” Mary Sandridge with the Alzheimer’s Association, explained.

The Alzheimer Association website has a list of 10 signs to look out for that could show early signs of the disease.

For example, memory loss disrupts daily life or challenges in planning or solving problems.

Organization leaders say there are key ways to show your support if someone shares their diagnosis with you.

“Thank that person for having the courage to share that diagnosis, we know that takes tremendous courage. Then stay in touch with that person. As I mentioned earlier, don’t run away when you hear that someone has an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Stay in touch and show that person how much you really do care about them and what they are going through. Finally, educate yourself,” Sandridge explained.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline that is available for anyone to call when you or someone you know or care for is struggling with the disease.

