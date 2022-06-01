Paying attention to your body is key for beating the heat, doctors say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With temperatures in the 90s this week, it’s important to take note of how you’re feeling when you’re spending time outside.

Health professionals say you need to be aware of how you’re feeling once temperatures hit that 80-degree mark. Family Physician with Sentara, Jennifer Derby, said listening to your body is key for managing high temperatures.

“‘I feel too hot.’ You need to listen to that. If you feel too hot, you probably are too hot, and you should go inside and take a break. ‘I feel really thirsty.’ You probably need to take a break, take a few minutes, step aside and cool off and take a good break,” said Derby.

One key to avoiding heat-related injuries is preventing them altogether. If you do end up outside in the hot sun and humidity, be ready to take breaks.

“If you start feeling woozy or nauseous, or like really tired, you need to knock it off. I mean by knock it off, I mean whatever you’re doing, you need to stop right now and go someplace cool,” Derby said.

If you’re sweating a lot, you may need to find something to replace that sodium. Having some Gatorade is a good idea.

Derby said, if you get too hot, you should get your clothes off.

“You’re going to get into a cool, shaded place, and get your armpit exposed, and get your groin exposed because that’s really going to help you cool down faster,” she said.

Severe heat-related illnesses may cause you to throw up, or you may have a fever. If that’s the case, you should go to the emergency room.

