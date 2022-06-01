Petition for body and dash cameras in Augusta County circulates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A petition is circulating around Augusta County, calling for the Board of Supervisors to fund body and dash cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

A Valley organization, RISE, started circulating the petition, and co-founder Chanda McGuffin said it’s a way for the community to voice their support for the equipment.

“It is not about saying the police are all wrong, and they’re bad. This is about the police having the tools and resources to do their job,” she said.

The body camera conversation in Augusta County has been going on for about a year now. After protests last summer, the sheriff’s office included the cameras in their budget, but they didn’t make the cut for the county’s budget.

The last several board meetings have included discussions on the matter, the talks often headed by Supervisor Scott Seaton. Seaton has proposed public hearings, a referendum, and starting a capital fund.

Other board members said the money isn’t there. Questions of public support have also come up, so the petition allows community members to show they care.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do – gather momentum from the community to voice to the board of supervisors that this is needed in the community and for the police department,” McGuffin said.

McGuffin said she would be happy to see Staunton and Waynesboro residents sign the petition, too.

“Augusta County includes Staunton and Waynesboro. Augusta County [deputies] can go into Staunton and Waynesboro at any time,” she said.

The Board of Supervisors did approve a fund to be set up to allow the public to contribute money to the cameras. County leaders said the fund isn’t fully set up yet, and there will be more information available on that at their June 8 meeting.

