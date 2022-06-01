Advertisement

RHSPCA in need of fosters, volunteers for the summer

Lady Hoover is just one of the many pets up for adoption.
Lady Hoover is just one of the many pets up for adoption.(RHSPCA | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shelters around the Valley, like the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, are always looking for help.

Members of the community can volunteer and help make room for pets in need.

Tiffany Corbin with RHSPCA says there is a great need for adopting, fostering and volunteering in the summer months, especially with the numbers they have now.

“We have 159 pets in foster, 146 pets at the shelters, that’s 305 pets total, and 56 of those are adoptable on our website,” said Corbin.

If adoption is not an option, Corbin says fostering is a big help. For more information, check out their website.

For more on RHSPCA’s upcoming events and keeping pets safe in the summer heat, watch the interview found below.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session to consider the budget.
New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal
Staunton Mall's demolition is well underway.
Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill into law banning police departments in...
Local police departments share quota policies amid new law banning them

Latest News

Hurricane Laura in 2020
Virginia Tech professor weighs in on start of hurricane season
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Air3 chases some storms rolling through Harrisonburg
Air3 chases some storms rolling through Harrisonburg
With temperatures in the 90s this week, it’s important to take note of how you’re feeling when...
Paying attention to your body is key for beating the heat, doctors say
Harrisonburg is getting a half marathon.
Harrisonburg announces half marathon for October