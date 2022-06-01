RHSPCA in need of fosters, volunteers for the summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shelters around the Valley, like the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, are always looking for help.

Members of the community can volunteer and help make room for pets in need.

Tiffany Corbin with RHSPCA says there is a great need for adopting, fostering and volunteering in the summer months, especially with the numbers they have now.

“We have 159 pets in foster, 146 pets at the shelters, that’s 305 pets total, and 56 of those are adoptable on our website,” said Corbin.

If adoption is not an option, Corbin says fostering is a big help. For more information, check out their website.

For more on RHSPCA’s upcoming events and keeping pets safe in the summer heat, watch the interview found below.

