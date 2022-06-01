Advertisement

Va. lawmakers return to Richmond for budget vote Wednesday

A special session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Monday, but with little progress on the state budget.(wdbj)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The standard deduction would increase from $4,500 to $8,000 for individuals and from $9,000 to $16,000 for joint filers.

There was a “record-breaking” budget surplus this year, which Republican Sen. Mark Obenshain, who represents some of the Shenandoah Valley, said gave lawmakers a real opportunity to ease the burden on Virginians experiencing high prices at the grocery store and gas pump.

“I think many of us were hoping Democrats in the Senate would agree to provide more tax relief to working Virginians. That didn’t materialize like we thought it would,” Sen. Obenshain said. “We’ve seen a partial elimination of [the grocery tax], but not total elimination.”

“I think the thing that’s attractive to me is giving back with all the revenues we saw, giving back some of the tax money the citizens paid in,” Republican Del. Tony Wilt, who represents some of the Shenandoah Valley, said. “I think that’s important. It doesn’t hurt a thing to give [taxpayers] back some of their money back.”

Some professions would get salary increases. State employees, including teachers, will get a 5% raise in 2022 and 2023, plus a $1,000 bonus in the first year. This is effective on August 1, 2022.

Law enforcement, sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, and mental health workers will also get a salary raise.

Sen. Obenshain said that, at this point, he thinks the budget will pass, but then it heads to Gov. Youngkin where we will decide to approve, made amendments, or veto the budget.

